Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.23. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.

