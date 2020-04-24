Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.