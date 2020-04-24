Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

