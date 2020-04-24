Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.