William Blair Comments on Travelers Companies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

