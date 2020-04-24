Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

ZION stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

