Brokers Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

