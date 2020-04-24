$0.10 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.99.

MTSI stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,119,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

