Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

