Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $232.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.55. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

