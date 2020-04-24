KeyCorp Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

