Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ES. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

ES stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

