Ducommun Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 113,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.