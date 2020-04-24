Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Strong Sell

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

NYSE:GIL opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

