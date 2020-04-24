Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

FSCT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

FSCT opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,969. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

