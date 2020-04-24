Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,861.88 ($37.65).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,686 ($35.33) on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,557.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,995.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

