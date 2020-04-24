The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $417.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

