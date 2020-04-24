Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Strong Sell

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of HT opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.