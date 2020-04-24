Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€35.60” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €35.60 ($41.40) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.36 ($46.92).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gildan Activewear to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gildan Activewear to Strong Sell
Forescout Technologies Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Forescout Technologies Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo a GBX 2,200 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo a GBX 2,200 Price Target
The Hackett Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
The Hackett Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust to Strong Sell
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€35.60” Price Target for RTL Group
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€35.60” Price Target for RTL Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report