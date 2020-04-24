Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€35.60” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €35.60 ($41.40) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.36 ($46.92).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

