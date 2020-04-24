Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOD. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $474.14 million, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

