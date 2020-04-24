Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Sell

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

HLF stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.75. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,136,000 after buying an additional 439,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,426,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,906,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,569,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $58,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

