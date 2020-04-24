Piper Sandler Comments on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

