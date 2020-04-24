Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $7,818,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

