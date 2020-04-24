Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $7,818,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centennial Resource Development Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Centennial Resource Development Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Reviewing eHealth and Phoenix Tree
Reviewing eHealth and Phoenix Tree
Head-To-Head Review: iMedia Brands & PCM
Head-To-Head Review: iMedia Brands & PCM
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
NextEra Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
NextEra Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report