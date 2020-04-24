Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 902% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

SNBR stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

