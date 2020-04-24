SunTrust Banks Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 141,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

