NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NYSE NEE opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

