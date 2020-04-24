Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

PNW stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

