Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.19, but opened at $90.60. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Xilinx shares last traded at $87.13, with a volume of 7,125,008 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.