Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SM Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

