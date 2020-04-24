Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $34,210,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

