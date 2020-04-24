Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

AEM opened at C$84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 42.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$86.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.40 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,811.20. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.