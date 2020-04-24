Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
SID stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.20.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.