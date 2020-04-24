Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

SID stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

