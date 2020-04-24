Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

Tesla stock opened at $705.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.35 and a 200-day moving average of $491.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 106.0% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

