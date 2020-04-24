Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of ERF opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enerplus by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 996,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 675,094 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

