Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 3,757,374 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,277,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,989,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.