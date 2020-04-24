Analyzing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Stryker (NASDAQ:SYK)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repro Med Systems and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryker 2 5 17 0 2.63

Stryker has a consensus target price of $207.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 2.44% 12.06% 9.69% Stryker 13.99% 25.75% 11.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Stryker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 19.12 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Stryker $14.88 billion 4.60 $2.08 billion $8.26 22.09

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Stryker beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

