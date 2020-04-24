Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

TER opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,190 shares of company stock worth $8,194,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

