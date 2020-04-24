Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. Cfra cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.73.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.