Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $65.13, but opened at $62.78. UBS Group now has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 2,608,590 shares changing hands.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,959. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

