Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YAMHF. Citigroup downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.54. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

