Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of BAM opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

