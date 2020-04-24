Comparing Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and W&T Offshore (OTCMKTS:WTI)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19%

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 19.06 -$27.31 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.72 $74.09 million $0.60 4.50

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

