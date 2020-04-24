Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Financial Comparison

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -128.75% -103.98% Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -0.78 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -19.87

Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 2 1 4 0 2.29 Proteon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.14, suggesting a potential upside of 302.77%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

