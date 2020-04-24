Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $70.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.