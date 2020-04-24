MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MVC Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MVC. Maxim Group downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MVC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

