GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.47.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

