Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BOCH opened at $7.13 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,401.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

