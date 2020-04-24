Zacks: Analysts Set $8.08 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

MFIN stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

