Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $565.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

