GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on AVAL. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.20 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

